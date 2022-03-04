Fusion Capital LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $7.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.57. 1,921,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.52 and its 200-day moving average is $311.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

