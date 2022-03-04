TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TPVG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. 128,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,291,000. 24.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

