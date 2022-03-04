Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MIR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 1,610,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,885. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,282,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,554,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

