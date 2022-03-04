Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PIFYF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

