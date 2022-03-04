Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Down 1.9%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €73.32 ($82.38) and last traded at €73.42 ($82.49). Approximately 385,847 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €74.88 ($84.13).

The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 22.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

