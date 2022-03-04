GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Trading Down 2.6%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.50). Approximately 409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.52).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.55. The company has a market capitalization of £40.43 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78.

About GRC International Group (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides instructor-led and self-paced training courses on data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and business continuity.

