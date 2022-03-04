Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Shares Up 11.7%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 1,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.
About Can B (NASDAQ:CANB)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can B (CANB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Can B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.