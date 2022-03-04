Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Shares Up 11.7%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 1,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Can B (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. engages in the development, production, and sale of products and delivery devices containing cannabidiol. Its product portfolio includes hemp extract oils and sprays, pain and skin care, softgels and capsules, superfoods, supplements, bath and spa, and pets. The company was founded by Rolv Eitrem Heggenhougen and Romuald Stone on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Hicksville, NY.

