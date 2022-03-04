Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 170,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 164,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.
Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.
Mercurity Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFH)
Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
