Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 170,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 164,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

