Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Down 1.2%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 5,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

