AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 196,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,991. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

