Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 212.3% from the January 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of EFR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,009. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.