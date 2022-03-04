Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 212.3% from the January 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of EFR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,009. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $11,387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 40.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 84.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 194,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,119 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

