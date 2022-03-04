Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,213. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after buying an additional 585,782 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 915,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

