$263.13 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $263.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.60 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $239.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 over the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

GDEN stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. 655,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,276. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

