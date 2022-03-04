PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $49.37. 2,526,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

