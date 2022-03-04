Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $158.65. 1,201,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

