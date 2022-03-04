Insider Buying: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cooper-Standard stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 463,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,623. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

CPS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 942,225 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 138.8% during the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 465,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 270,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 10.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,006,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 195,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 151.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 143,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

