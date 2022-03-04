CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$410,243.79 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$410,243.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,502,682.10.

TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,422. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$56.26 and a 12 month high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.89.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.71.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

