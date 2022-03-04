Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.33 billion and the lowest is $5.63 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.87.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 25,480,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,493,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

