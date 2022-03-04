Analysts Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ontrak.
OTRK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 175,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $45.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.20.
Ontrak Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
