Analysts Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ontrak.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 175,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $45.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ontrak by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 485,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 496,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 979.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 430,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 8,831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 326,758 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ontrak (OTRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.