Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $112.24. 1,532,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,426. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $1,714,265 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Entergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,046,000 after buying an additional 90,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Entergy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

