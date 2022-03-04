Galatasaray Fan Token Price Up 32.8% Over Last Week (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00008352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $11.45 million and $3.44 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

