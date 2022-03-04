Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €17.06 ($19.17) and last traded at €17.06 ($19.17). Approximately 46,253 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.68 ($19.87).

The company has a current ratio of 24.92, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.25 and its 200-day moving average is €18.16.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

