Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €17.06 ($19.17) and last traded at €17.06 ($19.17). Approximately 46,253 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.68 ($19.87).
The company has a current ratio of 24.92, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.25 and its 200-day moving average is €18.16.
About Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW)
