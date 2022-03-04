First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Up 3%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.09 and last traded at $115.74. 70,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 146,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 10,591.5% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 302,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 576,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 151,750 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,985,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $16,922,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,088,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

