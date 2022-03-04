Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) shares rose 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 33,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38.

About Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

