Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 152,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.32.
About Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Maya Gold and Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maya Gold and Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.