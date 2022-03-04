Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.73

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 1984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

