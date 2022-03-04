AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $90,469.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSE NIE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $32.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

