Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 79.7% in February

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the January 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE NAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.80. 291,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,582. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,628,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,591,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,975,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,890,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 83,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 724,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

