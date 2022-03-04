Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 79.7% in February

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the January 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE NAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.80. 291,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,582. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.