RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE OPP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,494. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
