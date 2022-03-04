RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE OPP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,494. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%.

In related news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

