Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently:

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($72.45) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($76.48) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($56.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,100 ($68.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($69.77) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($59.04) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,700 ($76.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,100 ($68.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,220 ($83.46) price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($69.77) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,840 ($64.94) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($76.48) price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($56.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($76.48) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,240 ($70.31) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,840 ($64.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($72.45) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($56.35) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to GBX 4,500 ($60.38).

1/19/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,840 ($64.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($73.80) to GBX 5,700 ($76.48). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 3,900 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($72.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/17/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($71.11) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($73.80) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/13/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($65.75) to GBX 4,840 ($64.94). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,200 ($56.35) to GBX 4,500 ($60.38). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,400 ($72.45). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($73.80) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,000 ($67.09).

1/6/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 3,900 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($56.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,900 ($65.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($67.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down GBX 101 ($1.36) on Friday, hitting GBX 6,028 ($80.88). 3,494,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,420.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,069.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.42) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($73.72), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($772,904.74).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.