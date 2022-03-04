Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. eHealth posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in eHealth by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of eHealth by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of eHealth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
EHTH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. 816,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,570. The company has a market capitalization of $305.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.
eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eHealth (EHTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.