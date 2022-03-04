Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. eHealth posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in eHealth by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of eHealth by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of eHealth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

EHTH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. 816,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,570. The company has a market capitalization of $305.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

