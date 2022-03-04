Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.98

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 123812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGFHY shares. Investec raised shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

