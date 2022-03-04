Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.90

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 580073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.16) to €48.40 ($54.38) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

