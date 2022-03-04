Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.39

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 22201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATASY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($21.01) to €18.90 ($21.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

