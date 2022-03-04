Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.94

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.94 and last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 89952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

A number of research firms have commented on SHECY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.