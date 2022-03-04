POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the January 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 83.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,583,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 142.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 27.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.
POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
