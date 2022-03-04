RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.71. 8,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

