Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Dan F. Smith Purchases 13,000 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OEC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 861,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $945.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.