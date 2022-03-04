Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Dan F. Smith Purchases 13,000 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OEC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 861,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $945.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
