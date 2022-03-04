Insider Selling: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Sells 720 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DAR stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

