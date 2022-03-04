Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CFO Sells 2,044 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 2,044 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $23,260.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $10.70. 592,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.