Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CFO Sells 2,044 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 2,044 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $23,260.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $10.70. 592,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
