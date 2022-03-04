Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,952,820. The company has a market cap of $271.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

