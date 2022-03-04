Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.17. 414,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

