Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.41. 1,060,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $157.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $115.93. The firm has a market cap of $308.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.