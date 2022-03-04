Myriad (XMY) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $709,046.81 and approximately $608.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000121 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,817,621,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

