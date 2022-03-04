Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,975. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $309.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRZN shares. StockNews.com raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.