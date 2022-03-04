Impossible Finance Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $6,836.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.83 or 0.06677820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,926.18 or 0.99830742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

