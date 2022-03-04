Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF)

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS: GWLIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

2/14/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

2/11/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

2/11/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

