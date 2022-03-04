Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $273,082.68.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $290,389.32.

DK stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 1,462,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Delek US by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 167,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Delek US by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 158,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Delek US by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

