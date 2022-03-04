Marcus Jewell Sells 29,099 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JNPR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,514. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks.

