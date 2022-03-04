Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Insider Sells 7,929 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 88,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,838. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

